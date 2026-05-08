SBI Q4FY26 result: Net profit rises 5.6% to ₹19,684 crore, misses estimates

The bank saw an improvement in asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.49 per cent of the total advances in the fourth quarter from 1.82 per cent as at March-end 2025. Similarly, net NPAs eased to 0.39 per cent from 0.47 per cent.
On a consolidated basis, SBI's net profit in the quarter rose marginally to ₹19,643 crore from ₹19,600 crore a year ago. Total income increased to ₹1,81,079 crore from ₹1,79,562 crore.
For entire financial year 2025-26, the bank reported 13 per cent increase in profit on a standalone basis at ₹80,032 crore as against ₹70,901 crore in the previous year.
The bank's board has declared a dividend of ₹17.35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 per unit for FY26.
The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is May 16 and dividend payment date is June 4, it said.
SBI shares were trading nearly 6 per cent lower at ₹1,027.5 apiece on the BSE soon after results were announced.
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