SBI Q4FY26 result: Net profit rises 5.6% to ₹19,684 crore, misses estimates

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a 5.6 per cent increase in standalone net profit at ₹19,684 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, aided by a decline in bad loans.

The country's biggest lender had earned a profit of ₹18,643 crore in the January-March period of 2024-25 fiscal year.

However, total income declined to ₹1,40,412 crore in March quarter from ₹1,43,876 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

ALSO READ: SBI shares tumble 7% after Q4FY26 results miss Street estimates During the quarter, the bank earned an interest income of ₹1,23,098 crore as against ₹1,19,666 crore a year ago.

The bank saw an improvement in asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.49 per cent of the total advances in the fourth quarter from 1.82 per cent as at March-end 2025. Similarly, net NPAs eased to 0.39 per cent from 0.47 per cent. On a consolidated basis, SBI's net profit in the quarter rose marginally to ₹19,643 crore from ₹19,600 crore a year ago. Total income increased to ₹1,81,079 crore from ₹1,79,562 crore. For entire financial year 2025-26, the bank reported 13 per cent increase in profit on a standalone basis at ₹80,032 crore as against ₹70,901 crore in the previous year.