The Supreme Court on Thursday directed HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Sammaan Capital and PNB Housing Finance to grant unconditional sanction for prosecution of their officials within a week in alleged subvention scheme frauds involving real estate developers, banks and financial institutions.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana warned that the heads of these financial institutions would have to personally appear before it in case of non-compliance.

"We direct all the banks or financial institutions referred to above to issue unconditional sanction for prosecution within one week, failing which the CMD and Chairman shall remain present in court to show cause as to why appropriate action be not taken against them," the bench said in its order.

Under the subvention scheme, banks disburse the sanctioned amount directly to the accounts of builders, who are then required to pay the EMIs until the flats are handed over to homebuyers. However, when builders default on the EMI payments to banks in violation of tripartite agreements, banks demand repayment from homebuyers. The top court was hearing a batch of petitions relating to subvention schemes under which homebuyers were subjected to loan recovery proceedings despite builders' failing to honour their financial commitments. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwaya Bhati, appearing for the CBI, informed the court that the agency was facing difficulties in securing prosecution sanctions under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, including in cases where HDFC Bank had granted conditional sanctions.