Shadowfax Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises to ₹56 crore, revenue jumps 74%

Third-party logistics firm Shadowfax Technologies on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹56 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26, driven by strong revenue growth.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹10 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Revenue for the quarter under review grew nearly 73.73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,237 crore from ₹712 crore a year ago, Shadowfax said in a regulatory filing.

For FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹112 crore, a multifold jump from ₹6 crore in FY25.

The company said it delivered 22.6 crore orders, comprising both express parcel and hyperlocal segments, with a shipment growth of 100.8 per cent year-on-year.