Shadowfax Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises to ₹56 crore, revenue jumps 74%
Revenue for the quarter under review grew nearly 73.73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,237 crore from ₹712 crore a year ago, Shadowfax said in a regulatory filing
Revenue for the quarter under review grew nearly 73.73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,237 crore from ₹712 crore a year ago, Shadowfax said in a regulatory filing
Third-party logistics firm Shadowfax Technologies on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹56 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26, driven by strong revenue growth.
The company had posted a net loss of ₹10 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Revenue for the quarter under review grew nearly 73.73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,237 crore from ₹712 crore a year ago, Shadowfax said in a regulatory filing.
For FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹112 crore, a multifold jump from ₹6 crore in FY25.
The company said it delivered 22.6 crore orders, comprising both express parcel and hyperlocal segments, with a shipment growth of 100.8 per cent year-on-year.
Shadowfax also said it invested Rs185 crore during FY26 in network expansion, sort centres, capacity enhancement and automation.
"FY26 has been a defining year for the company as we strengthened the business across scale, profitability and infrastructure. During the year, we invested ₹185 crore in capex, primarily into sort centres, automation and last-mile infrastructure," said Abhishek Bansal, cofounder and CEO of Shadowfax.
According to Bansal, Q4 was also the strongest quarter in the company's history across revenue, EBITDA and PAT.
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 10:11 PM IST