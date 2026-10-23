Shriram Finance Q2 profit jumps 59% to ₹3,684 crore on auto demand growth

Shriram Finance, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, has posted a 59 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the second quarter of the current financial year to ₹3,684 crore, compared to ₹2,314 crore during the same period in FY26.

For the period under review, total income rose 16 per cent to ₹13,802 crore, up from ₹11,921 crore during the July-September quarter last year. Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman of Shriram Finance, said the rise in profit was mainly due to the increase in demand in the automobile sector following the GST 2.0 reforms. The GST 2.0 reforms were rolled out on September 22 last year, with the automobile sector becoming a major beneficiary.