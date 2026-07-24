Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Shriram Finance's Q1 FY27 profit jumps 60% on strong NII, AUM growth

Shriram Finance's Q1 FY27 profit jumps 60% on strong NII, AUM growth

The NBFC reported robust growth in net interest income and assets under management, while asset quality remained broadly stable during the June quarter

Shriram Finance
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BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:16 PM IST
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Shriram Finance on Friday reported a 59.79 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to Rs 3,444.6 crore in the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27). Sequentially, the profit was up 14.30 per cent.
 
Its net interest income (NII) rose 33.67 per cent Y-o-Y and 15.18 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 8,055.7 crore. The total income of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) was up 16.21 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13,412.11 crore.
 
The net interest margin (NIM) improved to 9.04 per cent from 8.61 per cent in Q4FY26 and 8.11 per cent in Q1FY26.
 
The assets under management (AUM) of the NBFC expanded 15.26 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.8 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 3.14 trillion. Of this, commercial vehicle AUM increased 19.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.8 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 1.47 trillion, while passenger vehicle AUM grew 21.22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 68,650.2 crore.
 
The NBFC's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) AUM improved 8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 41,962.4 crore. The company's gold AUM grew 45.78 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,513.72 crore.
 
Public deposits mobilised by the company rose 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 72,070 crore, while funds raised through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) increased nearly 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 39,610 crore.
 
Shriram Finance's asset quality remained broadly stable during the June quarter, with Stage 3 assets inching up to 4.64 per cent from 4.58 per cent in the March quarter. Net non-performing assets (NPAs) remained unchanged at 2.33 per cent compared with the previous quarter.
 
The total capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) improved to 34.17 per cent in the quarter from 20.40 per cent in Q4FY26 and 20.79 per cent in Q1FY26.
 
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Topics :ShriramQ1 resultsNBFCs

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

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