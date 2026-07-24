Shriram Finance's Q1FY27 results: Earnings zoom 60% to ₹3,444 crore

Shriram Finance’s net profit grew 59.79 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,444.6 crore in the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27). Sequentially, the profit was up 14.30 per cent.

Its net interest income (NII) rose 33.67 per cent Y-o-Y and 15.18 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹8,055.7 crore. The total income of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) was up 16.21 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,412.11 crore. The net interest margin (NIM) improved to 9.04 per cent from 8.61 per cent in Q4FY26 and 8.11 per cent in Q1FY26.

The assets under management (AUM) of the NBFC expanded 15.26 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.8 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹3.14 trillion. Of this, commercial vehicle AUM increased 19.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.8 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1.47 trillion, while passenger vehicle AUM grew 21.22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹68,650.2 crore.