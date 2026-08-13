Shriram Properties Q1FY27 results: Net profit down 46% to ₹11 crore
Realty firm's total income rose marginally to ₹271 crore, while sales bookings increased 10 per cent to ₹484 crore in the June quarter
Realty firm's total income rose marginally to ₹271 crore, while sales bookings increased 10 per cent to ₹484 crore in the June quarter
Realty firm Shriram Properties has reported a 46 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹11.04 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on higher expenses.
The company's net profit stood at ₹20.59 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income, however, rose marginally to ₹271.04 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹261.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The company's operational expenses and tax outgo increased during the April-June quarter while it also posted a loss in joint venture projects.
On operational performance, Shriram Properties posted a 10 per cent increase in sales bookings to ₹484 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal.
"We have commenced FY27 on a strong note, with robust operational performance and encouraging customer response to our new launches across Chennai and Kolkata," Murali M, Chairman and Managing Director of Shriram Properties, said.
With a healthy balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation and a diversified project portfolio across Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune, he said the company remains well positioned to pursue its growth opportunities while continuing to create sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.
Shriram Properties has a presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata. It has delivered 52 projects with over 32.9 million sq ft of area in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.
The company has a strong pipeline comprising 41 projects with an aggregate development potential of 33.7 million sq ft, including 16 million sq ft of ongoing projects, as of June 30, 2026.
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 1:30 PM IST