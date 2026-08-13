Shriram Properties Q1FY27 results: Net profit down 46% to ₹11 crore

Realty firm Shriram Properties has reported a 46 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹11.04 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on higher expenses.

The company's net profit stood at ₹20.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose marginally to ₹271.04 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹261.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company's operational expenses and tax outgo increased during the April-June quarter while it also posted a loss in joint venture projects.

On operational performance, Shriram Properties posted a 10 per cent increase in sales bookings to ₹484 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal.

"We have commenced FY27 on a strong note, with robust operational performance and encouraging customer response to our new launches across Chennai and Kolkata," Murali M, Chairman and Managing Director of Shriram Properties, said. With a healthy balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation and a diversified project portfolio across Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune, he said the company remains well positioned to pursue its growth opportunities while continuing to create sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders. Shriram Properties has a presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata. It has delivered 52 projects with over 32.9 million sq ft of area in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.