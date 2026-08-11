Siemens Q1 results: Profit declines 18% to ₹343 cr, revenue at ₹4,714 cr

Siemens Ltd on Tuesday reported an over 18 per cent decline in its net profit to ₹343 crore in the June quarter, mainly due to volatility in commodity prices, foreign exchange and an increase in material costs.

The net profit was ₹422 crore in the year-ago quarter, a company statement said.

Its revenue from operations increased to ₹4,714 crore in the quarter from ₹4,108 crore a year ago.

The company said profitability was impacted by volatility in commodity prices, foreign exchange, and an increase in material costs.

New orders increased to ₹6,328 crore in the quarter from ₹5,431 crore a year ago.