Signature Global Q2 net profit at ₹70 crore as revenue rises 148%

Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer Signature Global reported a net profit of ₹70 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY27), compared with a loss of ₹50 crore a year earlier, while revenue from operations rose 148 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹820 crore, according to the company's quarterly results.

"Our performance during the first half of the current fiscal reflects the strength of our business model and the trust homebuyers continue to place in the Signature Global brand," Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director at Signature Global, said, adding that demand for quality housing in Gurugram remains healthy.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin rose to 18 per cent from a negative 7 per cent in Q2FY26.

For the first half of FY27, revenue increased 14 per cent YoY to ₹1,370 crore. The company reported a net profit of ₹50 crore during the first half, compared with a loss of ₹10 crore a year earlier. Collections grew 9 per cent YoY to ₹1,010 crore in Q2FY27, against ₹930 crore a year earlier. Pre-sales during the quarter stood at ₹1,830 crore. The company's average sales realisation increased 12.3 per cent to ₹17,122 per sq ft in Q2FY27, compared with ₹15,250 per sq ft in FY26. It attributed the rise to the launch of Tonino Lamborghini Residences in Sector 71, Gurugram.