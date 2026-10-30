Smartworks Q2 results: Net profit at ₹26 cr, revenue rises 37% to ₹605 cr

Smartworks Coworking Spaces on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹25.64 crore for the quarter ended September on higher income.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹ 3.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 37 per cent to ₹605.3 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹441.06 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Smartworks, which is one of the leading managed office space providers in the country, has a portfolio of 17.5 million sq ft across 71 centres in 15 cities across India and Singapore.

Neetish Sarda, Founder & Managing Director, Smartworks, said: "We have delivered a strong performance in the first half and are tracking well ahead of the plan we set for FY27." "We are seeing sustained demand translate into growth. Existing clients are expanding with us across cities, while new global businesses, Indian conglomerates and GCCs are choosing our platform for their infrastructure needs. Our increasingly diversified client portfolio and growing pipeline of large deals reinforce the strength of our business model," he said.