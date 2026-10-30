Smartworks raises FY27 revenue growth guidance to 33-35% on strong demand

Gurugram-based managed office space provider Smartworks Coworking Ltd has raised its full-year revenue growth guidance to 33-35 per cent from 28-30 per cent, citing strong enterprise demand and a growing pipeline of large deals, the company said in a statement announcing its quarterly results on Friday.

Speaking to Business Standard, Harsh Binani, co-founder of Smartworks, said the upward revision would translate into nearly ₹90-100 crore in incremental revenue for the company.

Binani added that the company had secured more than ₹540 crore in new multi-year rental contracts over the past three months, with over 40 per cent of the contracts coming from existing clients. Its total contracted rental revenue increased to nearly ₹5,800 crore.

The company's revenue from operations grew 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹591 crore, up from ₹425 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This marked its sixth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth since its listing in July 2025. Further, the company's net profit stood at ₹25.6 crore, compared to a loss of ₹3.1 crore that the company recorded in Q2FY26. Normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 68 per cent YoY to ₹117 crore, while margins improved to 19.8 per cent from 16.4 per cent a year earlier. “This quarter, revenue grew 39% and normalised profit after tax more than doubled over last year, even as we invested through our heaviest expansion phase - and on the back of this, we have raised our full-year revenue growth guidance. It reflects what we have always believed: at scale, our growth and profitability compound together,” Neetish Sarda, founder and managing director of Smartworks, said.