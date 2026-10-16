Snabbit operator posts ₹167.75 cr loss in FY26; revenue rises to ₹12.25 cr

Maestroedge Solutions, which runs home services platform Snabbit, has posted a net loss of Rs 167.75 crore for 2025-26, nearly 30 times lower than the previous year, as spending on service providers, marketing and staff rose with the expansion of its business, according to financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies.

The Bengaluru-based company reported a loss of Rs 5.70 crore in FY25.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 12.25 crore in FY26 from Rs 26.35 lakh a year earlier.

Platform services brought in Rs 10.82 crore, and the sale of uniforms to its service providers, whom it calls experts, stood at Rs 1.42 crore.

Other income was Rs 14.77 crore, while total income was recorded at Rs 27 crore. Total expenses rose to Rs 194.76 crore from Rs 6.81 crore in FY25. Expert service cost was the largest expense at Rs 63.07 crore, up from Rs 27 lakh. Marketing spending rose nearly 60-fold to Rs 48.69 crore. Employee benefit expenses grew to Rs 46.02 crore from Rs 3.27 crore, and service fulfilment expenses to Rs 23.83 crore from Rs 48 lakh. "FY26 was our first full year of operations, and we made a deliberate choice to invest ahead of scale to build a category, not just a company," Snabbit founder and CEO Aayush Agarwal said.

Agarwal said the company began the year with about 500 jobs a day across eight micro-markets and ended it at a run rate of 35,000 daily jobs across more than 100 micro-markets. During the year, it acquired nearly a million customers and onboarded over 20,000 experts, according to Agarwal. Losses were mainly due to investments in geographic expansion, customer and expert acquisition, and long-term operating capabilities, Agarwal added. The company was incorporated in January 2024. Its platform lets customers book house help, with an initial focus on maids for cleaning and cooking. The company had 309 employees as of March 31, 2026. Agarwal, who holds 98.98 per cent of its equity shares, drew a salary of Rs 60 lakh in FY26, up from Rs 15.47 lakh.