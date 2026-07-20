Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sobha's profit (attributable to owners of the holding company) for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27) jumped more than threefold year-on-year (YoY) to ₹50.84 crore amid higher revenue and a low base from Q1 FY26.

Sobha's profit in Q1 FY26 was ₹13.62 crore.

The company's revenue from operations in Q1 FY27 grew 50.02 per cent YoY to ₹1,278.15 crore. It missed the Bloomberg analysts' poll estimates of ₹1,771 crore for revenue and ₹79.80 crore for profit.

The company's total expenses during the quarter stood at ₹1,260.91 crore, up 42.83 per cent YoY, driven by a threefold increase in land (including development rights) and related costs, which stood at ₹681.61 crore.