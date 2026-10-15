South Indian Bank Q2 result: Profit rises 21% to ₹426 cr, gross NPAs fall

South Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 21 per cent rise in net profit to ₹426 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The Kerala-based private sector bank registered a net profit of ₹351 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Its total income increased to ₹3,264 crore in the second quarter from ₹2,923 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, South Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income also climbed to ₹2,796 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from ₹2,407 crore in the year-ago period.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderated to 1.24 per cent of gross advances at the end of September 2026 against 2.93 per cent a year ago.