South Indian Bank Q2 result: Profit rises 21% to ₹426 cr, gross NPAs fall
The Kerala-based lender's income rose to ₹3,264 crore in Q2 FY27, while gross NPAs fell to 1.24% from 2.93% a year earlier; provisions climbed to ₹159 crore
The Kerala-based lender's income rose to ₹3,264 crore in Q2 FY27, while gross NPAs fell to 1.24% from 2.93% a year earlier; provisions climbed to ₹159 crore
South Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 21 per cent rise in net profit to ₹426 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
The Kerala-based private sector bank registered a net profit of ₹351 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Its total income increased to ₹3,264 crore in the second quarter from ₹2,923 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, South Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Interest income also climbed to ₹2,796 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from ₹2,407 crore in the year-ago period.
On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderated to 1.24 per cent of gross advances at the end of September 2026 against 2.93 per cent a year ago.
Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans improved to 0.09 per cent at the end of September 2026 from 0.56 per cent at the end of the same month a year earlier.
However, its provisions and contingencies rose to ₹159 crore from ₹63 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year.
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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 3:58 PM IST