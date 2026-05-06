South Indian Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 19.3% to ₹408 crore

South Indian Bank’s net profit rose 19.30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹408 crore in the January-March quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26) from ₹342 crore in the year-ago period owing to a steep drop in provisions.

The bank’s provisions during the quarter declined 84.82 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹34 crore compared to ₹224 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — was up 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹915 crore in Q4 FY26. The net interest margin (NIM) of the bank stood at 2.95 per cent in the quarter compared to 3.21 per cent in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year 2025-26, net profit rose 11.7 per cent to ₹1,455 crore. The bank reported loan growth of 14.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹1 trillion as of March 31, 2026, led by a 45.62 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the gold loan portfolio to ₹24,729 crore, while corporate advances grew 6.83 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹38,670 crore. Deposit growth was 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.23 trillion as of March 31, 2026. Retail deposits grew 14.67 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.20 trillion. The share of current account and savings account (Casa) deposits in total deposits rose to 32.12 per cent compared to 31.37 per cent in the same period last year.