Steady inflows, new products to drive growth for ICICI Prudential AMC

Management said ICICI AMC's Q1FY27 net equity inflows were among the industry's highest, but its equity AUM market share slipped marginally. Alternative AUM grew 2.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹79,450 crore. Portfolio management services (PMS) QAAUM increased to ₹29,000 crore (up 8.1 per cent Q-o-Q), while alternative investment fund (AIF) QAAUM increased 6.6 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹22,700 crore. PMS inflows stood at ₹1,160 crore. Advisory AUM declined 5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹27,700 crore.
Operating revenue grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y (flat Q-o-Q) to ₹1,560 crore, with the operating profit margin at 72.4 per cent, compared with 71.1 per cent in Q1FY26 and 75.7 per cent in Q4FY26. Analysts estimate annual growth of 22 per cent in PMS and AIF through FY28. Mutual fund average AUM growth over FY26-28 could remain in the mid-to-high teens. Net profit could also grow at a mid-to-high teens rate over FY26-28.