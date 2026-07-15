Steady inflows, new products to drive growth for ICICI Prudential AMC

There was no impact on yields from total expense ratio (TER) regulation changes, and management said the reductions are passed on to distributors. Segment-wise revenue yields for Q1FY27 were as follows: Equity yield stood at 66 basis points, compared with 67 basis points in FY26. Debt yield remained flat at 32 basis points. Liquid portfolio yield was unchanged at 12 basis points. Passive yield stood at 12 basis points, compared with 10 basis points in FY26, because of the rising share of gold and silver exchange-traded fund (ETF) AUM. The arbitrage portfolio yield remained flat at 30 basis points. The yield on the international and other advisory business stood at 30 basis points in Q1FY27.