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Street remains bullish on Titan Company post Q2, stronger Q3 prospects

Analysts remain positive on Titan after its Q2 earnings, citing resilient jewellery demand, improving watch and eyewear performance, and stronger festive prospects in Q3

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Titan's jewellery business reported 22 per cent growth in standalone revenue excluding bullion in Q2 FY27, despite volatile gold prices and a shift in festive demand.
Devangshu Datta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 9:38 PM IST
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Tata group jewellery-to-watches retailer Titan Company’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹20,610 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27); excluding bullion, growth would be 23 per cent. Standalone jewellery revenue (ex-bullion) rose 22 per cent Y-o-Y, though demand was impacted by the festive season’s shift from Q2 in FY26 to Q3 in FY27. (This will also impact Q3FY27 comparisons). Volatile gold prices also impacted sales. Footfalls improved at the end of October 2026. Q3FY27 may see growth with a boost from festive buying. Stable gold prices may improve margins and volumes.
 
Jewellery sales were ₹17,700 crore (ex-bullion, sales of ₹17,500 crore), while Watches revenue of ₹1,880 crore and Eyecare’s ₹280 crore were positive surprises. Domestic jewellery saw 15 per cent like-for-like (LFL) growth. Buyer numbers were flat, but higher average ticket sizes supported value growth.
 
Several adjustments are necessary to get a Y-o-Y comparison. There is a decrease of ₹671 crore in liability on fair value change in Damas, a Dubai-based luxury jewellery brand (Titan acquired 67 per cent in February). Titan is confident about Damas's long-term prospects and expects recovery as geopolitical tensions ease. However, the second tranche of the acquisition involved a write-down related to future put/call option payments. This will fluctuate depending on recovery.
 
If Damas liability is treated as an exceptional item, adjusted profit after tax (PAT) was up 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,320 crore, while reported PAT rose 114 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,390 crore. Also, there was a ₹536 crore inventory gain due to an increase in Customs duty from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. Adjusting for inventory gain, gross margin expanded 310 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 24.5 per cent and consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) grew 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,450 crore.
 
Adjusting for ₹490 crore inventory gains specific to Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya, standalone jewellery Ebit grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,690 crore. Ebit margin was flat Y-o-Y at 10.9 per cent. Margin guidance for FY27 stays at 11 per cent. CaratLane’s Ebit margin dropped 360 bps Y-o-Y to 6.5 per cent due to high promotion expenses (adjusted for ₹46 crore inventory gain).
 
The Watch division’s revenue grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y, and Ebit rose 73 per cent Y-o-Y, leading to a 580 bps rise in margin to 21.9 per cent. Eyecare revenue rose 28 per cent Y-o-Y and Ebit surged 92 per cent, driving a 270 bps margin expansion to 8.2 per cent. Emerging businesses revenue grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y, with growth across Women’s Bags and Fragrances.
 
LFL standalone jewellery sales (ex-bullion) was ₹15,550 crore. CaratLane’s revenue grew 31 per cent, led by double-digit growth of buyers. Regarding store additions, jewellery added net 43, while Tanishq added 8, CaratLane added 13, BeYon added four, and Mia added 18.
 
Management says jewellery demand was healthy until after Vijayadashami when gold price volatility impacted demand industry-wide. Titan will prioritise growth and customer acquisition over margin expansion. A board-approved fundraise of ₹2,500 crore will help in refinancing existing borrowings and it doesn’t represent incremental borrowing.
 
??Studded items witnessed healthy growth for a third straight quarter, supported by increasing interest in natural diamonds, particularly among younger customers. Management thinks this is an industry-wide trend. Plain gold saw softness in September 2026, as many consumers waited for better prices. Competitive intensity in the formal jewellery industry may rise continuously, as organised players expand aggressively. Titan will have to navigate these pressures. The international business, particularly North America, has been doing well, with management expecting it to contribute meaningfully to consolidated growth.
 
Given its superior positioning in sourcing, ratio of studded jewellery, strong traction among the youth, and reinvestment of cash into expansion, Titan continues to lead the formal branded segment.
 
The non-jewellery business is scaling and may contribute more to growth in medium term. Coin and investment-led demand was weak. ??Stable lower gold prices would probably lead to improved demand. ??Management estimates mark-to-market gains and losses in a range of 40-60 bps sequentially due to gold volatility and associated valuations of forwards and futures.
 
According to Bloomberg, 24 of 27 analysts polled post-Q2FY27 are bullish. Their average one-year target price is ₹5,465. The stock was up 3.4 per cent at ₹4,994 on Friday.
   

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Topics :The CompassTitan CompanyQ2 resultsShare price

First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 8:57 PM IST

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