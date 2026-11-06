Street remains bullish on Titan Company post Q2, stronger Q3 prospects

Tata group jewellery-to-watches retailer Titan Company’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹20,610 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27); excluding bullion, growth would be 23 per cent. Standalone jewellery revenue (ex-bullion) rose 22 per cent Y-o-Y, though demand was impacted by the festive season’s shift from Q2 in FY26 to Q3 in FY27. (This will also impact Q3FY27 comparisons). Volatile gold prices also impacted sales. Footfalls improved at the end of October 2026. Q3FY27 may see growth with a boost from festive buying. Stable gold prices may improve margins and volumes.