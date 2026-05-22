Sun Pharma posts Q4 profit of ₹2,714 crore on strong specialty drug demand

India’s largest drugmaker by revenue, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, beat quarterly profit estimates on Friday, helped by demand for the company’s high-margin specialty drugs used to treat complex conditions.

The Mumbai-based firm’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,714 crore ($283 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 21.50 billion a year earlier.

That was above analysts’ average estimate of Rs 2,712 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Sun Pharma has been expanding into higher-margin specialty medicines with a sharper focus on areas such as dermatology, oncology and obesity to offset declining US sales.