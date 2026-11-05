Sundaram Finance Q2FY27 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹517 crore

Sundaram Finance Ltd on Thursday reported a 6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹517 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of ₹488 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

The company's total consolidated income rose to ₹2,749 crore during the quarter under review, up from ₹2,401 crore a year earlier, Sundaram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The board also approved the proposed acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Sundaram Alternate Assets Ltd (SAAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd (SAMCL), which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

"To simplify the group shareholding structure, it is proposed to acquire the entire shareholding of 3,90,53,158 equity shares of ₹10 each held by SAMCL in SAAL, to make SAAL a direct subsidiary of Sundaram Finance, instead of a step-down subsidiary," it said. The acquisition is proposed to be made at a cost not exceeding ₹75 crore excluding stamp duty, taxes and other charges, it added. SAAL, incorporated in 2018, caters to the investment needs of High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs), Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs), family offices & institutions. Additionally, S Viji, Chairman, relinquished his office as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the company's board. The Board of Directors has elected R Venkatraman, Independent Director, to be the Chairman of the company.