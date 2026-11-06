SUV gains to cushion volume weakness in tractors for M&M amid new launches

In the farm equipment segment, M&M’s volumes declined by 6 per cent Y-o-Y, and its domestic tractor market share shrank 150 basis points Y-o-Y to 41.5 per cent in Q2FY27. The company has lowered its domestic tractor industry growth outlook from 5 per cent to flattish. The cut in guidance is on account of monsoon deficits, drought in Maharashtra and Karnataka, and weak reservoir levels. Though North Indian markets are resilient, there are some concerns over crop yields and delayed rabi sowing. Segment margins declined 176 basis points Q-o-Q to 16.8 per cent, reflecting weaker tractor volumes, commodity inflation and operating leverage. The guidance cut means that the sector would post a 10 per cent Y-o-Y decline in industry volumes in H2FY27, including some inventory correction.