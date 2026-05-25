Suzlon Q4 FY26 profit slips 5.6% to ₹1,114 crore; revenue jumps 45%

Suzlon Energy on Monday reported a 5.6 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,114 crore in the March quarter of FY26, mainly due to lesser benefit of deferred tax credit.

The consolidated net profit stood at ₹1,181 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, Suzlon Energy said in a statement.

The company got a deferred tax benefit of ₹284.32 crore in the reporting quarter, lower than the ₹600.75 crore received during the same period a year ago.

However, revenue from operations rose to ₹5,468 crore in the latest fourth quarter from ₹3,774 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the full fiscal 2025-26, the consolidated net profit rose to ₹3,163 crore from ₹2,072 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations also increased to ₹16,679 crore in FY26 from ₹10,851 crore a year ago. Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said in the statement that the company's flagship S144 platform has already achieved 9GW of cumulative order intake, and the WTG business has delivered 55 per cent CAGR growth over the last three years. Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said the company is happy to deliver the highest-ever India annual deliveries at 2.5 GW in FY26, reflecting strong execution across the business.