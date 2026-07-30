Swiggy Q1FY27 result: Loss narrows 34% as quick-commerce revenue jumps 53%

Swiggy Limited’s consolidated net loss attributable to owners narrowed 33.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹791 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹1,197 crore a year earlier. Revenue grew faster than expenses, while the aggregate loss across its operating segments declined.

How much did Swiggy’s revenue grow in Q1FY27?

Revenue from operations increased 37.3 per cent to ₹6,812 crore from ₹4,961 crore. Total income rose 39.1 per cent to ₹7,023 crore, helped by other income increasing to ₹211 crore from ₹87 crore.

Total expenses grew 25.1 per cent to ₹7,813 crore from ₹6,244 crore. Purchases of stock-in-trade rose to ₹2,978 crore from ₹2,058 crore, while delivery and related charges increased to ₹1,750 crore from ₹1,313 crore. Advertising and sales-promotion expenditure rose to ₹1,160 crore from ₹1,036 crore.

The consolidated loss per share narrowed to ₹2.96 from ₹5.04. Swiggy did not record any exceptional item or tax expense in the quarter. How did food delivery and quick commerce perform? Food-delivery revenue rose 22.7 per cent to ₹2,208 crore from ₹1,799 crore. Its segment result increased 48 per cent to ₹299 crore from ₹202 crore. Quick-commerce revenue, generated through Instamart, climbed 52.9 per cent to ₹1,232 crore from ₹806 crore. The segment loss narrowed 18.3 per cent to ₹651 crore from ₹797 crore. Quick commerce remained the largest source of segment losses, despite the year-on-year reduction.

Out-of-home consumption revenue rose to ₹126 crore from ₹77 crore, with the segment result increasing to ₹14 crore from ₹5 crore. Supply-chain and distribution revenue grew to ₹3,195 crore from ₹2,259 crore, while its segment loss narrowed to ₹8 crore from ₹47 crore. Platform Innovations, which includes incubating businesses such as Swiggy Minis, Swiggy Sports, Snacc, Toing and Crew, generated ₹51 crore of revenue, compared with ₹20 crore a year earlier. Its segment loss widened to ₹131 crore from ₹52 crore. Overall, the combined segment loss narrowed 30.8 per cent to ₹477 crore from ₹689 crore. Share-based payment expense declined to ₹173 crore from ₹265 crore, while depreciation and amortisation increased to ₹298 crore from ₹288 crore.