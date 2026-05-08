Swiggy Q4 results: Loss narrows to ₹800 crore, revenue up at ₹6,383 crore

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Friday reported that its loss for the fourth quarter of FY26 narrowed to ₹800 crore compared with ₹1,081 crore in the same period last year, aided by continued growth in its quick commerce arm, Instamart. In the previous quarter, Swiggy had posted a loss of ₹1,065 crore.

The firm also reported a 45 per cent increase in revenue to ₹6,383 crore, compared with ₹4,410 crore a year ago. Total expenses also surged to ₹7,448 crore in the quarter, up from ₹5,610 crore a year earlier.

Swiggy said its food delivery business recorded its highest growth in 15 quarters, with gross order value (GOV) rising 22.6% year-on-year, while adjusted Ebitda increased 39.8% to ₹297 crore.

Quick commerce arm Instamart reported a 68.8% year-on-year increase in GOV to ₹7,881 crore. Contribution margins improved by 65 basis points sequentially to negative 1.8%, while adjusted Ebitda loss stood at ₹858 crore. Swiggy’s out-of-home consumption segment achieved its first full year of profitability, posting 43% year-on-year GOV growth and adjusted Ebitda margins of 0.8% of GOV. The company’s monthly transacting users on the platform grew 27.2% year-on-year to 25.2 million. "Food delivery has grown at its strongest pace in nearly four years, crossing ₹1,000 crore in annual adjusted Ebitda and defying scepticism around a sector slowdown, with meaningfully better margins than a year ago. Out of home continues to be a profitable and growing part of the business," said Sriharsha Majety, Managing Director (MD) & Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Swiggy.