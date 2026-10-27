Tata Capital Q2FY27 results: Net profit surges 51% to ₹1,660 crore

Tata Capital on Tuesday reported a 51 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,660 crore for the September quarter of FY27.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,097 crore in the July-September period of FY26.

Net total income rose 24 per cent to Rs 4,676 crore during the September quarter of FY27, from Rs 3,774 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Capital Managing Director and CEO, Rajiv Sabharwal, said the company's loan book crossed Rs 3 trillion, "underscoring the scale, diversification and resilience of our franchise".

The non-bank lender's Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 3,08,030 crore, up 26 per cent year-on-year.