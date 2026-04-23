Tata Capital Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 80.6% to ₹1,182 crore

Tata Capital reported a net profit of ₹1,182 crore for the January–March quarter on a standalone basis, up from ₹654.79 crore, an increase of 80.6 per cent due to an increase in revenues and lower expenses.

On a consolidated basis, net profit, excluding the motor finance business, increased 51 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,459 crore in Q4FY26, the NBFC said in a statement.

Including motor finance, PAT rose 43 per cent to ₹1,502 crore. The rise in net profit was aided by lower credit cost and improved asset quality.

Net total income rose 31 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,740 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹2,861 crore in Q4FY25. Net interest income grew 28 per cent to ₹3,127 crore, while fee income increased 35 per cent to ₹646 crore. Excluding motor finance, the credit cost declined to 0.8 per cent in Q4FY26 from 1.0 per cent in Q3FY26. Meanwhile, including motor finance, credit cost declined to 0.9 per cent in Q4FY26 from 1.2 per cent in Q3FY26.

AUM, excluding motor finance, grew 28 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.52 trillion as of March 31, 2026, compared with ₹1.96 trillion a year earlier. On a consolidated basis, including motor finance, AUM stood at ₹2.77 trillion, up 20 per cent year-on-year. Pre-provisioning operating profit increased 34 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,390 crore. Loan losses and provisions declined 12 per cent to ₹470 crore, supporting profitability. Asset quality improved during the quarter, with annualised credit cost easing to 0.8 per cent from 1.0 per cent in the preceding quarter. Gross stage 3 assets stood at 1.5 per cent, while net stage 3 assets were at 0.5 per cent as of March 31, 2026. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 36.1 per cent in Q4FY26 from 37.8 per cent a year earlier.