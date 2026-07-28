Tata Capital's Q1FY27 results: Net profit rises 56% to ₹1,547 crore

Tata Capital, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), reported a 56 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,547 crore for the April-June quarter of FY27 (Q1 FY27), supported by healthy loan growth.

The net interest income (NII) of the NBFC rose 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,571 crore, while total income grew 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,455 crore.

Gross loans grew 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.86 trillion at the end of June. Assets under management (AUM) grew 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.90 trillion. Retail and SME loans constituted 85.4 per cent of its net AUM.

Gross Stage 3 assets stood at 1.9 per cent as of June 30, 2026, against 2 per cent as of March 31, 2026, while net Stage 3 assets stood at 0.8 per cent against 0.9 per cent as of March 31, 2026. “As far as the impact of the monsoon is concerned, we have not seen any impact of the same on our portfolio…and hopefully we will get a good monsoon and the rural markets will also flourish,” Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director & CEO of the company, said. Sabharwal also noted that artificial intelligence (AI) and digital capabilities are some of its core enablers and that the benefits of its technology investments are increasingly visible across origination, underwriting, operations, collections and servicing.