Tata Chemicals Q1 profit down 81% at ₹60 crore on higher expenses

Tata Chemicals on Monday reported an 81 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 60 crore for the quarter ended June on higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 316 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose to Rs 4,311 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 3,815 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Tata Chemicals, which is part of business conglomerate Tata Group, is a leading supplier to the glass, detergent, industrial and chemical sectors.

The company has a strong presence in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company, Rallis India.