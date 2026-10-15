Tata Communications Q2 profit rises 86% to ₹341 crore, revenue up 9.6%

Tata Communications on Thursday reported 86.29 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹341.03 crore for September quarter FY27.

The Mumbai-headquartered company had posted a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of ₹183.06 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 9.6 per cent to ₹6,687.89 crore in Q2 FY27, as against ₹6,099.75 crore in Q2 FY26.

When compared to the previous June quarter, the profit more than doubled and revenue was up by 1.6 per cent.

Data revenue grew to ₹5,810 crore, while digital portfolio revenue rose to ₹3,016 crore.

"As AI emerges as a powerful growth driver, our Unified AI Stack is resonating with customers as it helps bridge the gap between enterprise intelligence and enterprise action. We continue to see strong demand for DC-to-DC connectivity, a structural growth opportunity where our extensive network assets and ongoing investments give us a distinct advantage. We enter the second half of the year with momentum and confidence," Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said.