Tata Motors PV narrows Q2FY27 loss to ₹5,451 cr as revenue rises 34%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) reported a consolidated net loss of ₹5,451 crore from continuing operations for the September quarter (Q2FY27), narrowing from a loss of ₹6,368 crore in the corresponding period last year, as a recovery in Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) volumes helped offset restructuring costs and asset impairments.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 34 per cent year-on-year to ₹96,920 crore from ₹72,349 crore, supported by a recovery at JLR following the cyberattack-related disruption in the year-ago quarter and strong growth in the domestic passenger vehicle business.

The company incurred exceptional charges of ₹6,738 crore during the quarter, primarily comprising employee separation costs and asset impairments. On a reported basis, the company posted a consolidated net loss attributable to shareholders of ₹5,531 crore, compared with a profit of ₹76,170 crore a year earlier. However, the year-ago figure included a substantial exceptional gain arising from the demerger of its commercial vehicle business, making the reported profit figures not directly comparable.

The consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin stood at 6.2 per cent, an improvement of 630 basis points year-on-year. The company said the year-on-year improvement largely reflected recovery from the cyber incident at JLR in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, however, margins were affected by an adverse product mix and persistent commodity cost pressures. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) shares fell 3.31 per cent to close at ₹287.40 on the NSE on Friday, driven by pre-earnings caution ahead of its Q2FY27 results and broad-based selling across Indian automobile stocks. JLR reported revenue of £5.89 billion during the quarter, up 20.3 per cent year-on-year, as wholesale volumes recovered in the UK and overseas markets. However, lower volumes in China and the Middle East, along with an adverse market and model mix, continued to affect profitability. JLR's profit before tax and exceptional items stood at £6 million, against a loss of £485 million a year earlier. Its Ebitda margin improved to 6.6 per cent. The British luxury-car maker recognised exceptional charges of £530 million during the quarter towards restructuring activities, including employee separation costs and write-downs of assets and intangible assets under development.

Amid continuing geopolitical uncertainties, inflationary pressures and market challenges, JLR revised its full-year guidance to an adjusted Ebit margin of 2-3 per cent and free cash outflow of around £1.25 billion. P B Balaji, chief executive officer of JLR, said the company delivered positive operating profits in the second quarter and first half despite global challenges. "With the proposed arrival of Range Rover GT and a new electric Defender product in the new year, we are entering a phase of exciting product launches," Balaji said. He added that the company's growth plans for the US and its Enterprise Missions cost-reduction programme, aimed at reducing breakeven volumes to 300,000 units, positioned it for consistent, cash-generating growth.

The domestic passenger vehicle business, meanwhile, recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹20,423 crore, growing 50.9 per cent year-on-year. However, its Ebitda margin contracted by 180 basis points to 4 per cent. Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said the company recorded quarterly sales of over 200,000 units, with volumes growing 40 per cent year-on-year. Electric vehicle sales rose 90 per cent during the quarter. "While steep commodity cost pressures remained a headwind, we responded through calibrated pricing and focused cost actions," Chandra said. He added that the company would focus on sustaining growth, capitalising on increasing EV penetration, ramping up production capacity and strengthening profitability.

The domestic passenger vehicle business generated positive free cash flow of ₹825 crore during the quarter and had a net cash position of ₹7,900 crore as of September 30. This contrasted with the group's consolidated net debt of ₹50,800 crore at the end of the quarter. Dhiman Gupta, chief financial officer of TMPV, said the domestic business continued to build on its growth momentum, while JLR delivered resilient volumes despite market-specific challenges and the wind-down of earlier Jaguar models. "However, adverse mix and persistent commodity pressures weighed on margins," Gupta said, adding that the company remained focused on new launches, cost reductions and improving cash generation.