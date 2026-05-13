Tata Motors Q4 FY26 results: Profit after tax rises 70% to ₹2,406 crore

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a sharp rise in fourth-quarter earnings, with standalone profit after tax increasing 70 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,406 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with ₹1,419 crore a year earlier, as the company announced its standalone and consolidated financial results.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹24,452 crore, up 22 per cent from ₹19,999 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the company’s audited financial results.

Profit before tax before exceptional items rose to ₹2,972 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹1,883 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin improved to 13.9 per cent from 12.6 per cent, while EBIT margin expanded to 12.1 per cent from 9.9 per cent.

Total expenses during the quarter increased to ₹21,720 crore from ₹18,312 crore in the year-ago period. Employee benefit expenses stood at ₹1,180 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses came in at ₹449 crore. On a consolidated basis, revenue for Q4FY26 stood at ₹26,100 crore, up 19 per cent year-on-year. Consolidated profit after tax for the quarter rose 35 per cent to ₹1,800 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 13.1 per cent. For the full financial year FY26, standalone revenue from operations rose to ₹77,399 crore from ₹69,419 crore in FY25, while profit after tax stood at ₹3,362 crore.