Tata Motors CV swings to ₹1,257 crore profit in Q2; revenue rises 36%

Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business swung to a consolidated net profit of ₹1,257 crore in the September quarter (Q2 FY27), against a loss of ₹867 crore in the year-ago period, aided by higher vehicle sales and a sharp reduction in fair-value losses on investments.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 36.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹25,338 crore from ₹18,585 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 31 per cent to around ₹2,800 crore, although the Ebitda margin contracted 40 basis points to 10.9 per cent amid rising commodity costs.

The profit turnaround was supported by a decline in fair-value losses on equity investments measured at fair value through profit or loss, which fell to ₹708 crore from ₹2,027 crore a year earlier. The company attributed the improvement to lower mark-to-market losses on its investments in Tata Capital.

Profit before tax, excluding exceptional items, stood at ₹1,780 crore, compared with a loss of ₹551 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's commercial vehicle wholesales increased 42 per cent YoY to 135,100 units, with domestic volumes growing 30 per cent and exports surging 177 per cent. The commercial vehicle segment reported revenue of ₹25,004 crore, up 36.1 per cent from ₹18,370 crore a year earlier. Segment profit rose 31.7 per cent to ₹2,323 crore from ₹1,764 crore, indicating that profitability grew at a slower pace than revenue. The company's other businesses, comprising information technology services, insurance broking and construction equipment manufacturing, recorded revenue of ₹325 crore, compared with ₹211 crore a year earlier. However, their segment profit declined to ₹21 crore from ₹86 crore.

“Q2 FY27 marked another strong quarter in our journey of consistent, profitable growth. Wholesale volumes grew 42%, with broad-based growth across segments, reflecting healthy underlying demand and disciplined execution,” said Girish Wagh, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Motors. Wagh said commercial vehicle volumes had grown 35 per cent in the first half of FY27, although the pace of growth was expected to moderate in the second half because of a higher base. He said sustained infrastructure activity, stable fleet utilisation and broader macroeconomic conditions continued to support freight demand. However, commodity cost pressures remained a headwind. “Despite significant commodity cost pressures, particularly in steel and rubber, we maintained margins sequentially through rigorous cost management, operating efficiencies and calibrated pricing actions,” said GV Ramanan, chief financial officer, Tata Motors.

The company generated standalone free cash flow of ₹4,606 crore during the quarter, taking its standalone net cash position to ₹11,300 crore as of September 30. On a consolidated basis, net cash stood at ₹15,900 crore. Tata Motors also reported an improvement in its domestic commercial vehicle market share. Its overall share, according to VAHAN data, stood at 36.2 per cent in the first half of FY27, an increase of 110 basis points over FY26. The company held a 55.7 per cent share in heavy commercial vehicles, 36.3 per cent in intermediate, light and medium commercial vehicles, and 41.1 per cent in commercial passenger vehicles.