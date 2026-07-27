Tata Power Q1 profit rises 11% to ₹1,176 crore as revenue grows 6%

Tata Power’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company rose 11 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,175.93 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, supported by higher revenue and growth in its thermal, hydro and transmission and distribution businesses.

The integrated power company had reported profit attributable to owners of ₹1,059.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, attributable profit increased 18.1 per cent from ₹995.91 crore in the March quarter.

Overall consolidated net profit, including non-controlling interests, increased 11 per cent to ₹1,400.86 crore from ₹1,262.32 crore. Profit attributable to non-controlling interests rose to ₹224.93 crore from ₹202.46 crore.

Revenue rises 5.6% Consolidated revenue from operations increased 5.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹19,051.26 crore from ₹18,035.07 crore. Other income rose 7.4 per cent to ₹388.39 crore, taking total income to ₹19,439.65 crore, up 5.7 per cent from ₹18,396.78 crore. Total expenses increased 8.4 per cent to ₹17,704.61 crore from ₹16,336.19 crore. The cost of power purchased rose 17.2 per cent to ₹6,164.23 crore, while fuel costs increased 8.8 per cent to ₹3,868.19 crore. Raw-material and construction costs grew 2.6 per cent to ₹1,999.26 crore. Employee-benefit expenses rose 2 per cent to ₹1,184.83 crore. Finance costs increased 10 per cent to ₹1,406.78 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses rose 9.4 per cent to ₹1,259.86 crore.

Profit before regulatory deferral balances, associate and joint-venture earnings, exceptional items and tax declined 15.8 per cent to ₹1,735.04 crore from ₹2,060.59 crore. Regulatory movement narrows The net movement in regulatory deferral balances was negative ₹153.09 crore, compared with negative ₹570.76 crore a year earlier. After accounting for regulatory balances, profit before the share of associates and joint ventures, exceptional items and tax rose 6.2 per cent to ₹1,581.95 crore from ₹1,489.83 crore. The company’s share of profit from associates and joint ventures increased 86.2 per cent to ₹241.39 crore from ₹129.63 crore. Profit before tax consequently rose 12.6 per cent to ₹1,823.34 crore from ₹1,619.46 crore. No exceptional item was reported during the quarter, compared with none in the year-ago period.

Tax expense increased 18.3 per cent to ₹422.48 crore from ₹357.14 crore. Thermal and hydro result rises 28.8% Thermal and hydro segment revenue, including the movement in regulatory deferral balances and before inter-segment eliminations, increased 7.2 per cent to ₹5,192.83 crore from ₹4,844.19 crore. The segment result rose 28.8 per cent to ₹1,098.24 crore from ₹852.48 crore. Tata Power said the Mundra plant had operated during the June quarter under Ministry of Power directions based on the terms of its revised agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam. The directions have been extended until September 30, while approvals from the remaining procurers are in progress.

Renewable segment profit rises 7.6% Renewable segment revenue increased 4 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,771.46 crore from ₹3,625.85 crore. The segment result rose 7.6 per cent to ₹1,210.40 crore from ₹1,125 crore. The renewable segment includes wind and solar generation, rooftop solar, electric-vehicle charging, solar-cell and module manufacturing, and engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services. Transmission and distribution revenue grows 13.5% Transmission and distribution segment revenue increased 13.5 per cent to ₹11,440.70 crore from ₹10,077.83 crore. Its segment result rose 7.4 per cent to ₹774.99 crore from ₹721.29 crore. The segment includes transmission and distribution networks, retail electricity sales, related services and power trading.

Total segment results increased 12.7 per cent to ₹3,006.95 crore from ₹2,669.09 crore. After finance costs and net unallocable income, consolidated profit before tax stood at ₹1,823.34 crore. Operating margin unchanged at 15% The consolidated operating margin remained at 15 per cent, while the net profit margin was unchanged at 7 per cent. The debt-equity ratio increased to 1.63 times from 1.49 times a year earlier. The interest-service coverage ratio improved marginally to 2.38 times from 2.36 times. Net worth rose 11.4 per cent to ₹43,555.43 crore from ₹39,102.77 crore. Arbitration award remains unprovided Tata Power has not made a provision against an arbitration award directing it to pay Kleros Capital Partners $490.32 million, along with interest and costs.