Tata Steel Q1 net profit up 11.6%; approves ₹33,873-cr Neelachal expansion

Tata Steel on Thursday reported a 14.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company to ₹2,318.35 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), as India operations continued to drive earnings. The steel major’s net profit in the year-ago period stood at ₹2,077.68 crore.

Total consolidated revenue in Q1FY27 rose 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹60,794.29 crore.

The company fell short of the Bloomberg consensus estimate for net profit of ₹2,501.6 crore. Revenue, however, exceeded the consensus forecast of ₹58,154.7 crore.

Sequentially, net profit declined 20.8 per cent and revenue fell 3.9 per cent as volumes dropped. This was partly offset by higher steel realisations.

The company said its board had approved a 4.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited at an estimated capital expenditure of ₹33,873 crore. The project is part of the company's strategy to deepen its presence in high-margin, branded long products. During the quarter, the company incurred capital expenditure of ₹3,579 crore. Net debt stood at ₹84,173 crore. Commenting on the results, T V Narendran, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), said the global operating environment remained complex, with developments in West Asia having a more pronounced impact on supply chains and input costs during the quarter.

“Our overseas operations also had to navigate operational disruptions,” he said, adding that despite these headwinds, Tata Steel delivered a sequential improvement in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne for the third consecutive quarter. India continued to be the backbone of performance, he said, with domestic deliveries growing 11 per cent Y-o-Y to 4.85 million tonnes. Tata Steel India reported a turnover of ₹36,989 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹31,137 crore in Q1FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹4,668 crore from ₹3,454 crore in the year-ago period. Quarterly production and deliveries were affected by maintenance shutdowns at Meramandali and Kalinganagar. Production and deliveries are expected to normalise in the coming quarters, the company said.

Tata Steel Europe Tata Steel UK narrowed its losses during the quarter. Ebitda loss stood at ₹341 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹471 crore in Q1FY26 and ₹591 crore in Q4FY26. Revenue from operations stood at ₹6,115 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹6,096 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue in Q4FY26 was ₹5,774 crore. Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer (CFO), said performance in the Netherlands was affected by the temporary shutdown of the Direct Sheet Plant (DSP). “We are progressing towards its restart in discussion with the local regulator. We spent around ₹3,579 crore on capital expenditure during the quarter. Working capital was impacted by inventory build-up due to operational and supply chain disruptions, and an increase in prices. We remain focused on cost optimisation and working capital efficiency to maximise cash flows,” he said.

Tata Steel Netherlands reported revenue of ₹15,803 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹14,619 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue in Q4FY26 stood at ₹17,016 crore. Ebitda in Q1FY27 was ₹39 crore, compared with ₹611 crore in Q1FY26 and ₹624 crore in Q4FY26. The company continues to face environmental headwinds in the Netherlands over alleged non-compliance related to the maintenance of its Coke and Gas Plant. In its results disclosure, Tata Steel said Tata Steel Netherlands (TSN) is also engaged with regulators on evolving standards relating to the classification of steel slag and its disposal. In the interim, the removal of steel slag from the IJmuiden site has been temporarily disrupted, resulting in excess stockpiling.