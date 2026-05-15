Tata Steel Q4 net profit jumps 125% on higher volumes, better product mix

Tata Steel on Friday reported a 124.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit, attributable to owners, ~₹2,925.74 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26). This was led by higher volumes and improved mix in India coupled with planned cost takeout across regions. In the year-ago period, its net profit had stood at ₹1,300.81 crore.

Revenue from operations on a consolidated basis stood at ₹63,270.13 crore in Q4FY26, up 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y.

The firm fell short of the Bloomberg consensus estimate for net profit at ₹3,173 crore. Revenue came in ahead of the estimate at ~₹62,345 crore.

Sequentially, revenue at ₹57,002.40 crore was higher by 11 per cent and net profit at ₹2,688.70 crore higher by 8.8 per cent. Tata Steel Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) T V Narendran highlighted that FY26 was characterised by elevated geoeconomic uncertainty, with supply-chain and tariff-led trade disruptions impacting global steel markets. “Against this backdrop, our sustained focus on operational discipline and cost transformation continued to deliver performance across our global businesses. Tata Steel India reported ‘best ever’ deliveries of 22.5 million tons (mt),” Narendran said in a statement. Tata Steel’s India turnover stood at ₹38,654 crore in Q4FY26 compared to ₹34,661 crore in FY25. Reported profit after tax (PAT) was at ₹4,640 crore in Q4FY26 compared to ₹3,141 crore in Q4FY25.

As far as international operations are concerned, Tata Steel Netherlands recorded revenues of ₹17,016 crore in Q4FY26 compared to ₹14,769 crore in the year-ago period on the back of higher deliveries. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹624 crore in Q4FY26 was higher compared to ₹132 crore in Q4FY25. Tata Steel UK reported revenues of ₹5,774 crore in Q4FY26 in a subdued demand environment compared to ₹6,001 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda loss narrowed to ₹591 crore in Q4FY26 from an Ebitda loss of ₹869 crore in Q4FY25. For the full year FY26, Tata Steel’s consolidated revenue stood at ₹2,32,139.94 crore, up by 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y. The company recorded net profit of ₹10,793.87, up by 215.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, said, “Tata Steel delivered a markedly improved performance for the second year in a row, despite subdued steel prices across key markets.” “Higher volumes and an improved product mix in India, combined with tangible benefits of around ₹10,868 crore from the cost transformation programme led to an improvement in Ebitda margin of 320 bps on Y-o-Y basis,” he added. Net debt declined by ₹2,285 crore Y-o-Y to ₹80,144 crore, resulting in a net debt to Ebitda ratio of 2.3 times. Chatterjee said, group liquidity remains strong at ₹45,237 crore, which includes cash and cash equivalents of ₹11,573 crore, providing sufficient cushion against potential shocks in the current geopolitical context.

Netherlands environmental headwinds Tata Steel said based on the local Environment Agency’s (EA’s) measurements of exceedances of emissions of substances versus certain prescribed limits, Tata Steel Netherlands (TSN) has received multiple notices alleging non-compliance and has paid more than 20 million euros of penalties in FY26 in relation to its coke and gas plants. On April 23, the EA and the local province issued a letter to TSN indicating their intention to revoke operating permits and trigger an early closure of the coke and gas plants. TSN has made a detailed assessment and shared with the Agency and the Province a timeline, which is necessary to ensure a safe, responsible and controlled closure process, the company said.