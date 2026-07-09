TCS Q1FY27 result: Profit rises to ₹13,420 cr; AI deals boost order book

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 4.7 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹13,420 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with ₹12,819 crore in the year-ago period, even as a legal settlement charge weighed on earnings.

Revenue from operations rose 13.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹72,275 crore from ₹63,437 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue was up 2.2 per cent from ₹70,698 crore in the March quarter. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 0.4 per cent sequentially, according to the company’s press release.

Earnings and margins

Excluding exceptional items, TCS reported net income of ₹13,849 crore, up 8.5 per cent year-on-year, with net margin at 19.2 per cent. The company reported an operating margin of 24.0 per cent, excluding exceptional items. Net cash from operations stood at ₹12,412 crore, or 93 per cent of net income.

The company said its total contract value (TCV) stood at $9.5 billion in the June quarter. TCS also said its annualised artificial intelligence (AI) revenue stood at $2.6 billion in the quarter, up 13.6 per cent sequentially. AI-led deals drive order book During the quarter, TCS won an $800 million global AI-led business transformation deal with SKF. The company also signed a multi-million dollar strategic partnership agreement with ServiceNow and a multi-million dollar deal with a Europe-based Fortune Global 50 firm. Other deal wins included engagements with a North American utility major, ABB, a large US healthcare payer, a leading US grocery retailer, a US specialty retailer, a global fashion retailer, Euroclear Group and Hager.

“Q1 FY27 reflects continued growth momentum and the strength of our strategic positioning, despite geopolitical and macro-economic headwinds,” said K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, TCS. He said the company delivered a strong order book of $9.5 billion, including a marquee AI-led transformation deal with SKF, while scaling its AI business to a $2.6 billion annualised revenue run rate. The company also announced strategic partnerships with Anthropic and Mistral during the quarter. TCS said it would set up a dedicated business unit focused on Claude models and equip 50,000 associates across engineering, finance, legal, marketing and sales with Claude through enterprise-wide licensing. It also became the first global systems integrator partner for Mistral Forge.

₹12 dividend declared The board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share of face value ₹1 each. The dividend will be paid on July 31, 2026, to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members or in depository records as beneficial owners as of July 15, 2026, the record date fixed for the purpose. Segment and market performance On a segment basis, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) remained the largest business, with revenue of ₹27,990 crore, up from ₹24,736 crore a year earlier. Consumer business revenue stood at ₹11,146 crore, communication, media and technology at ₹10,614 crore, life sciences and healthcare at ₹7,429 crore, manufacturing at ₹7,110 crore, and others at ₹7,986 crore.

In constant currency terms, BFSI grew 2.4 per cent year-on-year, manufacturing 2.9 per cent, life sciences and healthcare 3.5 per cent, technology and services 3.5 per cent, and energy, resources and utilities 6.9 per cent. Consumer business declined 1.2 per cent year-on-year. Region-wise, India grew 22.9 per cent year-on-year in constant currency terms, while North America grew 2.0 per cent and Continental Europe 4.3 per cent. The UK declined 0.6 per cent. Workforce and attrition The company’s workforce stood at 593,798 at the end of the quarter. Last twelve-month attrition in IT services was 13.6 per cent. Sudeep Kunnumal, chief human resources officer, said the company completed annual salary increments for all associates globally and aligned salary structures with the new India Labour Code requirements.