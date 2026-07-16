Tech Mahindra Q1 result: Profit rises 32%; new deal wins cross $1 billion

Tech Mahindra ’s consolidated net profit rose 31.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,486.3 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as revenue and operating earnings increased. The information technology services company had posted a net profit of ₹1,128.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 17.7 per cent to ₹15,711.9 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹13,351.2 crore a year earlier.

Sequentially, consolidated net profit rose 9.6 per cent from ₹1,356.4 crore in the March quarter, while revenue increased 4.2 per cent from ₹15,076.1 crore. The company said the March-quarter figures were balancing figures between the audited full-year numbers and the published nine-month results.

Profit attributable to the company’s owners stood at ₹1,465.1 crore, up 28.4 per cent year-on-year. Profit attributable to non-controlling interests was ₹21.2 crore. EBIT rises 53%, margin expands Earnings before interest and tax rose 53.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,264 crore, while the EBIT margin expanded by about 330 basis points to 14.4 per cent. Sequentially, EBIT increased 8.6 per cent and the margin improved by about 60 basis points. Total expenses rose 13.4 per cent to ₹13,559.3 crore from ₹11,951.9 crore. Employee-benefit expenses increased 5 per cent to ₹7,876.6 crore, while subcontracting expenses climbed 36.6 per cent to ₹1,790.9 crore. Other expenses rose 26.7 per cent to ₹3,301.9 crore.

Finance costs increased 43.1 per cent to ₹111.3 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses rose 4.5 per cent to ₹478.6 crore. ALSO READ: Wipro Q1 result | Polycab India Q1 result Profit before tax increased 26.2 per cent to ₹2,041.9 crore. Basic earnings per share rose to ₹16.53 from ₹12.87, while diluted EPS increased to ₹16.50 from ₹12.86. IT and BPS businesses record double-digit growth Revenue from the information technology segment rose 17.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹13,245 crore. Its segment result increased 39.9 per cent to ₹2,903 crore. Business process services revenue increased 18.2 per cent to ₹2,466.9 crore, while its segment result rose 30.4 per cent to ₹437.6 crore.

The company said revenue in dollar terms grew 6.1 per cent year-on-year and 2.2 per cent sequentially to $1.66 billion. In constant-currency terms, revenue increased 6.6 per cent year-on-year and 2.6 per cent sequentially. Europe recorded the strongest geographical growth, with revenue increasing 12.1 per cent year-on-year. Revenue from the Americas rose 4.8 per cent, while the rest-of-the-world business grew 2.5 per cent. ALSO READ: 360 ONE WAM Q1 result | ITC Hotels Q1 result Among industry verticals, manufacturing revenue grew 17.2 per cent, banking, financial services and insurance revenue increased 8.1 per cent, and communications revenue rose 1.3 per cent.

New deal wins rise 33% to $1.08 billion New deal wins increased 33.3 per cent year-on-year to $1.08 billion. This was the third consecutive quarter in which deal wins exceeded $1 billion, the company said. The number of clients generating annual revenue of at least $50 million increased to 33 from 26 a year earlier. Clients generating at least $10 million rose to 115 from 108. Total headcount stood at 146,760, down 863 sequentially. IT headcount declined by 688 to 74,689, while last-12-month attrition improved to 11.8 per cent from 12.6 per cent a year earlier.