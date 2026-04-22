Tech Mahindra Q4 results: Net profit rises 16% to ₹1,354 cr, revenue up 13%

Tech Mahindra reported net profit of ₹1,353.8 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, up 16 per cent from ₹1,166.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. On a sequential basis, profit was up 20.6 per cent.

Revenue for the quarter was up 12.6 per cent year-on-year at ₹15,076 crore. Sequentially, the revenue grew 4.74 per cent.

Tech Mahindra’s performance missed Bloomberg estimates on net profit but beat estimates on revenue. Bloomberg had estimated revenue at ₹14,776 crore and net profit at ₹1,509.4 crore.

Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer and managing director, Tech Mahindra, said, “We are accelerating our transition to an AI-led organisation, embedding AI across services and expanding our capabilities to enhance value delivery for our clients. This is reflected in our highest deal wins in recent years, including consecutive quarters exceeding $1 billion. We remain focused on scaling with discipline and are on track to delivering our FY27 commitments.”

New deal wins for the quarter were $1.07 billion, down 2.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter but grew 34.5 per cent year-on-year. The company closed FY26 with the highest-ever deal wins of $3,794 million in the last five years, reflecting stronger client confidence in Tech Mahindra’s transformation capabilities and solution-led go-to-market. EBIT margins for the quarter were at 13.8 per cent, up 70 basis points quarter-on-quarter, and 330 basis points year-on-year. “FY26 marked the end of the Stabilisation Phase of our transformation journey, with margins expanding for the 10th consecutive quarter despite a challenging macro environment. In line with our disciplined capital allocation framework and commitment to our shareholders, we increased the dividend by over 13%, taking total dividends declared for the year to ₹51 per share, our highest ever,” said Rohit Anand, chief financial officer, Tech Mahindra.