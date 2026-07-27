TMB posts record Q1 net profit of ₹412 cr on improved asset quality, income

Thoothukudi-based Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has posted its highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹412 crore for the first quarter of FY27, up 35 per cent from ₹305 crore in the June quarter of the previous fiscal.

During the June quarter, its total income rose to ₹1,901 crore from ₹1,617 crore in the same quarter of FY26. "For the first time, we have crossed the ₹400 crore net profit mark. This has also come at an acceptable credit cost, which continues to be under control. Our asset quality has also improved," said Salee S Nair, managing director and chief executive officer, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank.

Its asset quality improved during the quarter, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 0.69 per cent from 1.22 per cent, an improvement of 53 basis points. Net NPA improved to 0.17 per cent from 0.33 per cent, an improvement of 16 basis points. The bank also expects a sharp pick-up in foreign currency non-resident (FCNR(B)) deposits before the RBI's September 30 deadline for the special scheme. "From an FY26 base, our FCNR(B) deposits are up 11.03 per cent. We stand at around ₹825 crore currently in FCNR(B) deposits. Specifically, under the special forex swap facility window, this bank has raised $10 million so far, and our aspiration is to touch about $50 million," he said.

The bank said it is looking to invest heavily in cybersecurity, increasing it to up to 20 per cent of its total information technology (IT) spending next year. For the current year, its technology spending will be around ₹280 crore, up from ₹250 crore last year. The bank's total business grew by 23.04 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), rising to ₹1.21 trillion from ₹98,923 crore during the same period last fiscal. Deposits grew by 19.71 per cent during the April-June quarter of FY27 to ₹64,409 crore, compared with ₹53,803 crore. The bank's current account and savings account (CASA) deposits increased to ₹16,852 crore from ₹14,411 crore last fiscal, registering growth of 16.94 per cent. The bank's advances increased to ₹57,306 crore, recording growth of 27 per cent.