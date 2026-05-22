Torrent Pharma Q4 profit falls 21.9% on high expenses despite revenue boost

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 21.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY26) to ₹389 crore, down from ₹498 crore in the same period last year.

The fall in the bottom line was attributed to a 37 per cent Y-o-Y rise in expenses in the March quarter to ₹3,585 crore in Torrent’s first quarter after the integration of JB Pharmaceuticals.

The company’s revenue from operations also rose 42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,197 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹2,959 crore in Q4 FY25.

This was due to the drugmaker’s domestic performance as its India revenues increased 43 per cent to ₹2,215 crore, led by outperformance in focus therapies and generic semaglutide performance.