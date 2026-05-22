Torrent Pharma Q4 profit falls 27% to ₹364 cr due to exceptional item outgo

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday reported a 27 per cent decline in profit after tax to Rs 364 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, impacted by exceptional items outgo.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 498 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 4,197 crore as against Rs 2,959 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company had exceptional items outgo of Rs 66 crore in the quarter, as per the regulatory filing.