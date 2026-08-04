Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q1 result: Net profit up at 3.3% at ₹566 crore

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported a 3.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹566 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹548 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹4,921 crore as against ₹3,178 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹4,155 crore as compared to ₹2,403 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.