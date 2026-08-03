Torrent Power posts 11% drop in Q1 profit amid higher finance costs

Torrent Power on Monday reported an 11 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 662 crore in the first quarter of FY27, from Rs 742 crore in the corresponding period last year. Its revenue from operations grew 3 per cent to Rs 8,124 crore from Rs 7,906 crore a year earlier.

“The company delivered Ebitda growth of 2 per cent during the quarter, despite a challenging operating environment marked by geopolitical disruptions, which affected LNG supplies and, consequently, the performance of its thermal power plants,” the company said.

It added that the June quarter was marked by improved operational performance across the company's distribution businesses and renewable portfolio, driven by higher plant load factors and contributions from projects commissioned during the previous year. Additionally, higher finance costs resulting from increased borrowings for investments in under-construction assets weighed on performance.