Transrail Q2 results: Net profit jumps 12% to ₹104 crore, income up 32%

Transrail Lighting has posted a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹104 crore in the September quarter of FY26, supported by "strong execution across businesses".

It had clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹92 crore in the second quarter of the preceding 2025-26 financial year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

During July-September FY27, the company's total income rose by 32 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹2,056 crore from ₹1,561 crore in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA increased to ₹238 crore from ₹186 crore in July-September FY26, posting a y-o-y growth of 28 per cent.