Trent posts strong Q4 with LFL recovery, margin expansion, store additions

The capex surged over 80 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,490 crore, with Y-o-Y free cash flow (FCF) generation at ₹190 crore. The board has approved raising up to ₹2,500 crore in equity for investments in upgrading the store network, pushing new brands, automating the supply chain, and supporting a rollout of Star Bazaar through real estate development.

The LFL growth for the fashion portfolio recovered to low single digits in Q4FY26 (against marginally negative growth in Q3). Gross profit grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,190 crore as gross margin rose 170 basis points Y-o-Y to 44.3 per cent. Employee cost was up 11 per cent Y-o-Y, but sales, general, and administration (SG&A) and other costs rose 18 per cent Y-o-Y. Occupancy cost (rentals recorded above Ebitda) grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y, while lease rentals (below Ebitda) rose 33 per cent Y-o-Y, resulting in overall rental growth of 21 per cent Y-o-Y. Reported Ebitda grew 40 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹920 crore, with reported Ebitda margins expanding 265 basis points Y-o-Y to 18.6 per cent.