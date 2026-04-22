Trent Q4FY26 results: Profit jumps 32.6% to ₹413 cr; board okays dividend

Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Wednesday reported a 32.57 per cent on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹413.1 crore for the March quarter of FY'26.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹311.6 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Trent Ltd, which operates retail stores under the brand names Westside, Zudio and Star.

Meanwhile, the board of Trent has approved a bonus issue of 1 equity share for every 2 equity shares held and recommended a dividend of 600 per cent, which is ₹6 per equity share of Re 1 each.

Trent's consolidated revenue from operations was up 19.23 per cent to ₹5,027.99 crore in the March quarter. It was ₹4,216.94 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total expenses increased 16.7 per cent in the March quarter to ₹4,520.95 crore in FY'26. The total consolidated income, which includes other income, was at ₹5,055.90 crore, up 17.8 per cent in the March quarter. In the entire FY26, Trent's profit was at ₹1,721.33 crore, up 12.18 per cent year-on-year. Total consolidated income was at ₹20,189.05 crore, up 16.34 per cent. Commenting on the results, Chairman Noel N Tata said: "In FY26, the business delivered encouraging performance, while navigating multiple macroeconomic and geopolitical developments with resilience.

"We believe that the consumer sentiment would recover further in the coming months once the geopolitical environment settles down," he added. Trent now operates a portfolio of over 1,250 "large-box" fashion stores, with presence across 321 cities, which includes 3 in the UAE. "In Q4FY26, we opened 23 Westside and 109 Zudio stores (including 2 stores in the UAE) and consolidated 1 Westside store and expanded our presence to 47 new cities," said Trent. In FY26, Trent opened 60 Westside and 212 Zudio stores (including 4 in the UAE). "As of 31st March 2026, our store portfolio included 300 Westside, 963 Zudio (including 6 stores in the UAE) and 23 stores across other lifestyle concepts and we operated with a footprint of over 17.7 million sqft. across our fashion brands," said Trent.