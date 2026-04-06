Trent Q4FY26 results: Revenue up 20% at ₹4,937 cr on high consumer spending

India's Trent said on Monday its standalone revenue ​rose 20 per cent year-on-year in the ​fourth quarter, faster than the previous ‌two quarters when the fast-fashion retailer reported its slowest growth in four years.

India's late-September tax cuts have boosted consumer spending, putting more disposable income in the hands of consumers.

Trent has been on a store-opening spree over the last ‌few quarters, with its store count climbing to 1,286 by March 31, compared with about 1,043 a year earlier.

The Tata group firm, which runs youth-focused fashion chains Zudio ​and Westside, also plans to open more stores in smaller ‌cities and towns in the world's most-populous country, betting ​on ‌demand growth outside the key metro markets.