Trent Q4FY26 results: Revenue up 20% at ₹4,937 cr on high consumer spending
Trent has been on a store-opening spree over the last few quarters, with its store count climbing to 1,286 by March 31, compared with about 1,043 a year earlier
Trent has been on a store-opening spree over the last few quarters, with its store count climbing to 1,286 by March 31, compared with about 1,043 a year earlier
India's Trent said on Monday its standalone revenue rose 20 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the previous two quarters when the fast-fashion retailer reported its slowest growth in four years.
India's late-September tax cuts have boosted consumer spending, putting more disposable income in the hands of consumers.
Trent has been on a store-opening spree over the last few quarters, with its store count climbing to 1,286 by March 31, compared with about 1,043 a year earlier.
The Tata group firm, which runs youth-focused fashion chains Zudio and Westside, also plans to open more stores in smaller cities and towns in the world's most-populous country, betting on demand growth outside the key metro markets.
That helped Trent's standalone revenue excluding tax rise to ₹4,937 crore ($532.80 million) in the reported quarter from ₹4,106 crore the year before.
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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:17 AM IST