TVS Motor Q4 result: Net profit jumps 17.5% to ₹819.55 cr on strong sales

TVS Motor Company Ltd on Wednesday reported a 17.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹819.55 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by robust vehicle sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹697.51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹15,052.73 crore as against ₹11,542 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

During the quarter, overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including international business, grew by 28 per cent to 15.60 lakh units as against 12.16 Lakh units in the year-ago period, the company said.

Motorcycle sales in the fourth quarter grew by 23 per cent to 6.93 lakh units as against 5.64 lakh units in the same period of the preceding financial year, while scooter sales for the quarter ended March 2026 grew by 32 per cent to 6.60 lakh units from 5.02 Lakh units in Q4FY25. Electric vehicle sales grew by 51 per cent to 1.15 lakh units, up from 76,000 units during the quarter ended March 2025. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 65 per cent, registering 60,000 units as against 37,000 units in the fourth quarter of 2024-25, the company said.