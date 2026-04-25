UCO Bank Q4 FY26 results: Profit jumps 23% to ₹801 cr, dividend declared

Public sector lender UCO Bank on Saturday reported a 23 per cent jump in net profit to ₹801 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The Kolkata-headquartered lender had earned net profit of ₹653 crore during January-March quarter of FY25.

However, the income during the March quarter declined to ₹7,365 crore, from ₹8,137 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income was at ₹6,656 crore during the period under review against ₹6,142 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The bank's board has recommended a dividend of ₹0.44 per share of ₹10 face value out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2026.

Besides, the board approved equity capital raising plan by way of issue of 270 crore equity shares of face value of ₹10 aggregating to ₹2,700 crore (at face value) through various modes viz, QIP, FPO, etc. in one or more tranches at an appropriate time and premium during the 2026-27 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, it said. In addition, it said, the board cleared proposal for raising of capital upto ₹5000 crore through issuance of BASEL III Additional Tier I Bonds/Tier II Bonds/Long term Infra bonds, in one or more tranches, during the 2026-27.