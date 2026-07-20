UltraTech Cement Q1 profit rises 17% to ₹2,599 crore; revenue up 16%

UltraTech Cement’s consolidated net profit rose 16.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,599.28 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while revenue from operations increased 15.9 per cent to ₹24,648.20 crore.

The cement maker had posted a net profit of ₹2,225.90 crore and revenue from operations of ₹21,275.45 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue and operating profit increase

UltraTech’s total income rose 15.5 per cent to ₹24,778.47 crore from ₹21,455.68 crore a year earlier.

According to the company’s press release, consolidated net sales increased 16.3 per cent to ₹24,465 crore from ₹21,040 crore. Profit before interest, depreciation and tax, or PBIDT, rose 12.1 per cent to ₹5,146 crore from ₹4,591 crore.

Profit before exceptional items, the share of profit or loss from associates and joint ventures, and tax increased 14.5 per cent to ₹3,492.28 crore from ₹3,050.49 crore. Basic earnings per share rose to ₹88.36 from ₹75.67, an increase of 16.8 per cent. Expenses rise alongside revenue Total expenses increased 15.7 per cent to ₹21,286.19 crore from ₹18,405.19 crore in the year-ago quarter. Power and fuel expenses rose to ₹5,418.65 crore from ₹4,861.90 crore, while freight and forwarding expenses increased to ₹5,210.61 crore from ₹4,648.97 crore. The cost of materials consumed rose to ₹4,129.36 crore from ₹3,432.71 crore. Other expenses increased to ₹3,193.09 crore from ₹2,562.96 crore.

The company recorded exceptional losses of ₹13.25 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹38.38 crore in the corresponding period. Its share of profit from associates and a joint venture was ₹1.40 crore, against a loss of ₹4.31 crore a year earlier. Domestic cement volumes grow 13.1% Domestic sales volumes stood at 39.2 million tonnes, up 13.1 per cent from the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Capacity utilisation was 81 per cent on an installed domestic capacity of 200.1 million tonnes per annum. Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation per tonne increased 1.3 per cent to ₹1,214 from ₹1,198.

UltraTech said its domestic grey cement capacity crossed 200.1 million tonnes per annum in April 2026, while its global capacity, including international operations, reached 205.5 million tonnes per annum. The company attributed the quarterly performance to market execution, operating efficiencies and the integration of acquired assets. It said India Cements recorded normalised profit after tax of ₹52 crore during the quarter, compared with a net loss of ₹183 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25. India Cements’ volumes grew 18.5 per cent over the same comparison period. Green power mix reaches 47% UltraTech commissioned 20 megawatts of waste-heat recovery capacity during the quarter, taking its total installed capacity from such systems to 434 megawatts.