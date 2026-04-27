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UltraTech Cement Q4FY26 results: Net profit jumps 20.2% to ₹2,983 crore

Consolidated net profit rose 20.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,983 crore for the three ​months ended March 31

UltraTech
UltraTech's net profit was above ‌analysts' expectation ​of ₹2,810 crore
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 2:56 PM IST
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UltraTech Cement, India's ​largest cement maker ​by capacity, ‌reported a bigger -than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Monday, helped by improved demand amid favourable weather for construction ‌activity.

Consolidated net profit rose 20.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,983 crore ($316.61 million) for the three ​months ended March 31, above ‌analysts' expectation ​of ₹2,810 crore, per data ‌compiled by LSEG.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :UltraTech CementUltraTechACC UltraTech Cement

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

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