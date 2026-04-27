UltraTech Cement Q4FY26 results: Net profit jumps 20.2% to ₹2,983 crore
Consolidated net profit rose 20.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,983 crore for the three months ended March 31
Consolidated net profit rose 20.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,983 crore for the three months ended March 31
UltraTech Cement, India's largest cement maker by capacity, reported a bigger -than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Monday, helped by improved demand amid favourable weather for construction activity.
Consolidated net profit rose 20.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,983 crore ($316.61 million) for the three months ended March 31, above analysts' expectation of ₹2,810 crore, per data compiled by LSEG.
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 2:56 PM IST